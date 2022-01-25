Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dada Nexus Limited provides platform for local on-demand retail and delivery principally in China. The Company’s platform consist JD-Daojia and Dada Now. JD-Daojia provides local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners. Dada Now, offer local on-demand delivery platform to merchants and individual senders across industries and product categories. Dada Nexus Limited is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dada Nexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,775. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.17. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.77 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,979,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,006,000 after buying an additional 412,162 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Dada Nexus by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 202,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dada Nexus by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 182,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 57,884 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth about $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

