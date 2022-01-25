Zacks Investment Research Downgrades California Resources (NYSE:CRC) to Sell

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company as well as producer of oil and natural gas principally in California. California Resources Corporation is based in Santa Clarita. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRC. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

CRC stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.15. 1,035,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,517. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. California Resources has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.40 million. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $447,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $4,373,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 512,021 shares of company stock valued at $22,340,484.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 632.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 81.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

