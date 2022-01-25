Comparing SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SofTech and TuSimple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SofTech N/A N/A N/A TuSimple -13,172.03% -152.46% -66.88%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SofTech and TuSimple, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SofTech 0 0 0 0 N/A TuSimple 0 2 12 0 2.86

TuSimple has a consensus price target of $55.45, indicating a potential upside of 203.32%. Given TuSimple’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TuSimple is more favorable than SofTech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SofTech and TuSimple’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SofTech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TuSimple $1.84 million 2,116.38 -$177.87 million N/A N/A

SofTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TuSimple.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.4% of TuSimple shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of SofTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

SofTech Company Profile

SofTech, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, distribution, and support of computer aided design, product data management, and collaboration computer solutions. It offers software technology for Computer Aided Design which includes CADRA product offering and Product Data Management; collaboration technologies which consists of ProductCenter offering; and technology platform which allows for data exchange between third party technology called Connector offering. The company was founded on June 10, 1969 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

