Beacon Market Cap Reaches $461,282.96 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Beacon has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $461,282.96 and $5,602.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000703 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00022007 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000174 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BECNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.