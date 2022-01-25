FIBOS Hits 1-Day Volume of $98,436.00 (FO)

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, FIBOS has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FIBOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FIBOS has a total market capitalization of $13.07 million and $98,436.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00050313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,444.94 or 0.06633221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00054647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,859.58 or 1.00001692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00049320 BTC.

About FIBOS

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. FIBOS’s official website is fibos.io . FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

FIBOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIBOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIBOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIBOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

