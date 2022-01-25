BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

ZWB traded up C$0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.40. 261,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,845. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 12-month low of C$17.50 and a 12-month high of C$23.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.22.

