CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). CareCloud posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,800%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CareCloud.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.82 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:MTBC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,069. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $80.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

In other news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $116,685 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTBC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 39.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 40.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 17.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareCloud (MTBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.