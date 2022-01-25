Analysts Expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to post $2.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.19 billion. Bausch Health Companies also posted sales of $2.21 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In related news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $24.32. 4,012,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,209,141. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.64. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

