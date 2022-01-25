Einsteinium Price Tops $0.0177 on Exchanges (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and $9,343.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00293107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,298,186 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EMC2USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.