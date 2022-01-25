Mdex (MDX) Market Cap Achieves $199.04 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $199.04 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mdex Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,218,543 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

