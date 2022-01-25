Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $838,409.20 and approximately $39,338.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,858.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,447.88 or 0.06641206 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00293107 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.17 or 0.00789958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00065122 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008278 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.98 or 0.00393335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.12 or 0.00244506 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,133,843 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

