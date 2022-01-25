NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DNOW shares. Stephens raised shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE DNOW traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,357. NOW has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.93.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NOW will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in NOW by 36.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 308,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 82,552 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in NOW by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in NOW by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of NOW by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 689,827 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the second quarter worth about $2,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

