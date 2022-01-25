NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DNOW shares. Stephens raised shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
Shares of NYSE DNOW traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,357. NOW has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.93.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in NOW by 36.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 308,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 82,552 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in NOW by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in NOW by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of NOW by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 689,827 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the second quarter worth about $2,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.
About NOW
NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
