Brokerages Set British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Price Target at $7.75

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

BTLCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt raised British Land to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised British Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

BTLCY traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,441. British Land has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

