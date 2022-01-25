AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH) Receives $10.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.40.

ADTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Genuity Capital initiated coverage on AdTheorent in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

ADTH stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.46. 84,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,270. AdTheorent has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO.

