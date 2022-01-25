Zacks: Analysts Expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NYSE:CP traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $73.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,781,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,903. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.26 and a 200 day moving average of $72.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

