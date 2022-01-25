Analysts Set AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) PT at $13.13

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXTI shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AXT by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in AXT by 46,636.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AXT by 124.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in AXT by 95.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTI stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 210,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,103. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $307.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.21. AXT has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $34.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

