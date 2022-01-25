bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to post earnings per share of ($1.82) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.34). bluebird bio reported earnings per share of ($3.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year earnings of ($11.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.91) to ($11.53). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.14) to ($3.91). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of BLUE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.76. 1,982,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,017. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,941 shares of company stock worth $106,476 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter worth about $337,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 116.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 174,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 93,739 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth about $2,303,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 74.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,755,000 after buying an additional 755,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

