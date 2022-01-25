Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

MARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

MARA traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 13,742,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,340,765. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 4.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.29. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%.

In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

