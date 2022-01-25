Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Post $0.50 EPS

Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Illumina reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $20.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $344.76. 1,182,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,265. The stock has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $341.03 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $377.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.88.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.78, for a total transaction of $1,207,794.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,839 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after purchasing an additional 705,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,060,500,000 after buying an additional 81,712 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,028,659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,303 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $935,941,000 after buying an additional 119,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $594,766,000 after purchasing an additional 65,545 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

