Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.36. The stock had a trading volume of 187,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,557. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $36.31 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average is $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $739.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.