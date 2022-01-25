Radio Caca Price Reaches $0.0017 (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $313.34 million and approximately $31.68 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00050024 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,453.23 or 0.06645714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00054277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,906.11 or 0.99977160 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00049232 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radio Caca Coin Trading

