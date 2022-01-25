Hedget (HGET) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $216,977.00

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for $2.45 or 0.00006633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $216,977.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedget has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00042076 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006447 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

About Hedget

