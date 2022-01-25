Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC's personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.90.

NYSE CM traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.47. The company had a trading volume of 542,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,216. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $132.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.03. The firm has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 7,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

