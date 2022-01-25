Raymond James Increases South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target to $92.00

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.84.
Shares of SSB traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,423. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.30. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.95. South State has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.
In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in South State by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in South State by 102.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in South State by 0.7% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 27,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of South State by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of South State by 3.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
South State Company Profile
South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.
See Also: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.