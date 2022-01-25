Raymond James Increases South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target to $92.00

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.84.

Shares of SSB traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,423. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.30. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.95. South State has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that South State will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in South State by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in South State by 102.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in South State by 0.7% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 27,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of South State by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of South State by 3.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

