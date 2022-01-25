Piper Sandler Cuts Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target to $48.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,353,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,668. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth about $5,651,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 110,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hormel Foods by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,964,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,810,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 42,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

