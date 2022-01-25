Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will announce sales of $2.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.68 billion and the highest is $2.83 billion. Mohawk Industries posted sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year sales of $11.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $12.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lowered Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.36.

MHK traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,987. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.16. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $141.64 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,333,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

