American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.95.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AHOTF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial started coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, reduced their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS:AHOTF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,796. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

