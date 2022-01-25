Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Ashland Global has raised its dividend payment by 20.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ashland Global has a payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ashland Global to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Shares of ASH stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $96.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $79.16 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $128.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashland Global stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,248 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Ashland Global worth $18,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

