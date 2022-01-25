First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FPL)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by 60.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FPL stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 120,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,520. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $6.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

