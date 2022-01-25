Joseph R. Nerges Acquires 1,345 Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges bought 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $11,365.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CSPI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,609. CSP Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 million, a PE ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.24%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CSP stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.78% of CSP at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions advanced security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

