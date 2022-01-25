Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper Sells 3,684 Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Stock

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.03. 137,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $43.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,521,000 after buying an additional 17,672 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 849,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after buying an additional 29,501 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 35.7% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 445,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after buying an additional 117,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

