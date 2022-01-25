Peter Hayes Purchases 20,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Stock

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) insider Peter Hayes purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of MHD stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,095. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.52.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.
