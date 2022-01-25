Peter Hayes Purchases 20,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Stock

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) insider Peter Hayes purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MHD stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,095. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.52.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 42.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 74,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 13.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter worth $187,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.