Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann Sells 56,960 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PINS stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.46. 17,701,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,656,597. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.59. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 491,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 50,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 23,303 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

