$5.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to announce $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.72 and the highest is $6.02. Whirlpool posted earnings per share of $6.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $26.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.25 to $26.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $25.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.03 to $26.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Whirlpool.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Whirlpool by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,827. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $180.44 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

