Zacks: Brokerages Expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Blackbaud reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $231.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $261,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,440 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Blackbaud by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Blackbaud by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Blackbaud by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Blackbaud by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 8,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Blackbaud by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BLKB traded down $3.95 on Tuesday, hitting $67.08. 537,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,471. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $61.20 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6,701.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.