Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

VOYA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.15.

VOYA stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.10. 1,313,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,095. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 305.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

