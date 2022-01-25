Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to post $2.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.97. Becton, Dickinson and reported earnings per share of $4.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year earnings of $12.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.35 to $12.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.43 to $14.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS.

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.63.

NYSE:BDX traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,148. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $268.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.69. The company has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 50.80%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,075,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.9% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.9% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 31.3% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

