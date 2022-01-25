MEET.ONE Reaches Market Capitalization of $150,211.28 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $150,211.28 and approximately $811.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00050212 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,414.30 or 0.06588845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,631.88 or 0.99971769 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00048979 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

