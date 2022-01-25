Panda Yield Price Down 18% This Week (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Panda Yield coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Panda Yield has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. Panda Yield has a total market capitalization of $8,156.57 and approximately $1,061.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Panda Yield alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00041802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006413 BTC.

About Panda Yield

Panda Yield (BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Panda Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Panda Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.