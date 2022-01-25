Ashland Global (ASH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Ashland Global (NYSE: ASH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/24/2022 – Ashland Global had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $133.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Ashland Global had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $107.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Ashland Global was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

1/19/2022 – Ashland Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $125.00.

1/14/2022 – Ashland Global had its price target raised by analysts at Zacks Investment Research to $124.00.

1/12/2022 – Ashland Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Ashland for the first-quarter of fiscal 2022 have been declining over the past month. Ashland faces headwinds from higher raw material and energy costs. Raw material supply tightness remains a concern. The company is seeing higher costs for butane due to a spike in natural gas costs. Butane is expected to remain a significant part of its raw material inflation in fiscal 2022. Logistics and shipping challenges are also affecting the company’s costs. Ashland is facing significant issues in land transportation. It expects these issues to continue over the near term. Higher costs associated with these headwinds might hurt its margins. China’s energy use restrictions may also potentially impact the company’s plant operations in fiscal 2022. The company’s high debt level is also a matter of concern.”

11/30/2021 – Ashland Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ashland's earnings and sales for the fiscal fourth quarter missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s restructuring actions have provided it with a diverse business portfolio focused on high quality markets and better positioned it for future growth. Its actions to reduce operating costs should also support its margins. Moreover, it remains committed to boost its free cash flows through a number of initiatives. The company also remains committed to maintain its dividend amid the challenging environment. However, Ashland faces headwinds from higher raw material and energy costs. Raw material supply tightness remains a concern. Logistics and shipping challenges are also affecting the company’s costs. Ashland is facing significant issues in land transportation. Its high debt level is also a matter of concern.”

Ashland Global stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.14. The company had a trading volume of 429,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.25. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.16 and a 12-month high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.20 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 128.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,467,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,757 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 10,111.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,482,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,677 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 166.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 572,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,028,000 after purchasing an additional 357,736 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 89.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,608,000 after purchasing an additional 332,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,972,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

