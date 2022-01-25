Analysts Expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report $2.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.65 billion and the highest is $2.78 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $8.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.43.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock traded down $12.10 on Thursday, reaching $352.74. The company had a trading volume of 823,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,737. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $276.00 and a 1 year high of $422.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $392.21 and its 200 day moving average is $377.20. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

