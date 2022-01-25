Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

Separately, upgraded Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSEAMERICAN AXU traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. 605,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,998. Alexco Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 million. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 49.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexco Resource will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 20,801 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 33,101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,020 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 27.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

