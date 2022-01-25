I/O Coin (IOC) Price Down 29% This Week

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $936,648.78 and approximately $108.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00243631 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00016332 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006315 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002357 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,365,157 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.