Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will post sales of $17.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.45 billion. Lockheed Martin posted sales of $17.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year sales of $67.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.76 billion to $67.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $66.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.76 billion to $66.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.38 EPS.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.28.

NYSE:LMT traded up $13.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $387.17. 3,180,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,813. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

