Zacks: Analysts Expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to post sales of $8.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.80 billion. 3M reported sales of $8.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full year sales of $35.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.21 billion to $35.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $36.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.81 billion to $38.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,163,394,000 after purchasing an additional 283,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,451,000 after buying an additional 345,528 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after buying an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.75. 5,049,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,013. The firm has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.53. 3M has a 52-week low of $168.01 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

