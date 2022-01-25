Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Director Pierre Lépine bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$391,925.

Pierre Lépine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Pierre Lépine purchased 3,500 shares of Dynacor Gold Mines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.99 per share, with a total value of C$10,465.00.

Shares of Dynacor Gold Mines stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,646. The company has a market capitalization of C$119.65 million and a P/E ratio of 10.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.85. Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. has a one year low of C$1.77 and a one year high of C$3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$78.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.0083 per share. This is a boost from Dynacor Gold Mines’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Dynacor Gold Mines’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Dynacor Gold Mines Company Profile

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

