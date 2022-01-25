United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will announce earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.91. United Therapeutics posted earnings of $2.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $11.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $11.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.34 to $16.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $2.86 on Tuesday, hitting $199.29. 19,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,472. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.09 and a 200-day moving average of $198.13. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total value of $1,207,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $460,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,126 shares of company stock valued at $12,634,066 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

