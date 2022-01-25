-$0.16 EPS Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.16). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABUS shares. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Shares of ABUS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. 2,340,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,311. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $366.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.