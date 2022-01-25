Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given New €2,270.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) had its target price cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €2,550.00 ($2,897.73) to €2,270.00 ($2,579.55) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ADYEY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,153.41) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Susquehanna cut shares of Adyen from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,691.67.

Get Adyen alerts:

ADYEY traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.67. 1,683,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,422. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.07. Adyen has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.