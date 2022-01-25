Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harvard Bioscience.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $29.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBIO stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,730. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.21 million, a P/E ratio of -118.40 and a beta of 1.75.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.