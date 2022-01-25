Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harvard Bioscience.
Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $29.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of HBIO stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,730. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.21 million, a P/E ratio of -118.40 and a beta of 1.75.
About Harvard Bioscience
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.
